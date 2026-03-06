Woman found dead along Phoenix canal: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating the death of a woman who was found along a canal on March 6.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, officers were called at around 7:40 a.m. to the area of 27th Place and Grand Canal Trail.
"Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," read a portion of the statement. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the woman, nor did they reveal additional information on what had happened.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.