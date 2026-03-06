Woman found dead along Phoenix canal: PD

article

The Brief A woman has died after she was found along a canal in Phoenix, according to Phoenix Police. The woman was found on the morning of March 6 near 27th Place and Grand Canal Trail. The woman's name has not been released.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating the death of a woman who was found along a canal on March 6.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers were called at around 7:40 a.m. to the area of 27th Place and Grand Canal Trail.

"Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," read a portion of the statement. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the woman, nor did they reveal additional information on what had happened.

