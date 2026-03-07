CCV members protest pastors’ support of convicted sex offender seeking ended probation

The Brief Members of Christ’s Church of the Valley are protesting church leaders for supporting Joshua Jacobsen, a convicted sex offender seeking to end his lifetime probation. Protesters express safety concerns for their families after at least two pastors provided character letters to a judge on Jacobsen’s behalf. CCV leadership stated the crimes occurred 20 years ago and that Jacobsen has never served the church in any official capacity.



Members of a West Valley congregation are protesting their church leaders' decisions to stand with a convicted sex offender.

The backstory:

Joshua Jacobsen pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor in 2006 after the teacher and soccer coach admitted to inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student.

But last month, Jacobsen asked a Maricopa County judge to remove his lifetime sex offender probation. He has the support of at least two pastors at Christ's Church of the Valley, including character letters sent to a judge in 2019 and 2024.

What they're saying:

Protesters say they are standing against the pastors' decisions and feel unsafe with Jacobsen around their families. CCV Church responded with a lengthy statement on its Facebook page last week, saying in part that they are committed to "being a church where everyone can encounter Jesus in an environment that is safe and trustworthy."

The other side:

Church officials also noted the crimes happened 20 years ago and that Jacobsen has never served at CCV in any capacity. News staff reached out to CCV about the protest but has not heard back yet.

Full statement from CCV:

We would like to address commentary on social media regarding an individual who was convicted of committing sexual offenses against a child.

Christ’s Church of the Valley is among the most proactive ministries in the country when it comes to background checks, security protocols, and registered sex offender policies, and we are consistently adopting new measures to fortify and strengthen them. We are committed to being a church where everyone can encounter Jesus in an environment that is safe and trustworthy.

The following clarifying points are important to share:

The crimes took place approximately 20 years ago and did not occur on CCV property nor have any association with CCV or its ministries.

The perpetrator of this crime has never been cleared or approved to serve, nor has he ever served, at CCV in any capacity. He was never a CCV Stars Coach.

The perpetrator gave his life to Jesus while incarcerated, and after release, participated and served in a private small group with a prison ministry, Rescued Not Arrested, a CCV Missions partner.

In 2019, this individual requested that Pastor Ashley write a letter acknowledging progress made in his faith journey as he, with his wife’s support, sought permission to reunite with his family in the same home. This letter was never written to terminate the perpetrator’s probation.

In 2022, a member of our church informed us that she was the victim of the perpetrator. Pastor Ashley and CCV’s Leadership met with her to hear her story and concerns.

In 2024, a member of CCV’s Operations Team, Harry Demos, provided a character reference letter, and last week attended a court hearing. CCV Leadership was not aware of this letter nor his attendance and does not endorse it.

CCV fully supports our legal system and all consequences for convicted criminals deemed justified by the courts.

Our CCV Security Team consists of highly trained professionals, many of whom are current or former law enforcement or military. It is and will always be our priority to keep children, families, and our congregation safe.

For questions on our safety and security measures, we invite you to email us: security@ccv.church.