PD: Couple accused of cashing fake checks in Phoenix-area stores
Peoria police are searching for a couple who has allegedly cashed dozens of forged checks around metro Phoenix.
Court attorney addresses case of teen allegedly killed over rap music
New details have been revealed in a case that's been making news across the country. Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced today that his office plans to send the case to capital review.
Peoria PD: Man stabbed, killed 17-year-old because he doesn't like rap music
New information has emerged regarding the stabbing of a teenager at a Circle K near 67th Ave. and Peoria on Thursday. Peoria Police say it was all over the victim's choice of music.
Peoria introduces sensory room for Fourth of July
Fourth of July celebrations are great fun - big crowds capped off with a fireworks show. The City of Peoria is doing something new this year for those who don't do well with big crowds or loud noises.
3-year-old dies after being pulled from pool in Peoria
Cory's Corner: City of Peoria Sunrise Pool
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey takes us to Sunrise Pool in Peoria.
Keeping it Local: Dirty Sailor Baking Company
We're munching on some baked treats from the Dirty Sailor Baking Company in Peoria.
The Wall That Heals: Vietnam memorial replica makes stop in Peoria
It's called "The Wall That Heals", and for this weekend, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is making a stop in Peoria. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has a preview.
Police: 11-year-old boy hit, killed by truck in Peoria
Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a pickup truck on Peoria Avenue near 79th Avenue.
Controversial call: Peoria HS football player ejected
A Valley high school student made a nice catch and scored a touchdown. It doesn't seem like a big deal, but it ended up getting the player thrown out of the game and that's not all. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
DRONE ZONE: Lake Pleasant Harbor
We're going high above one of the Valley's busiest lakes in this week's edition of the Drone Zone.
Nearly 900 customers without electricity for most of the day
It was a dreary day to be without power. Nearly 900 people had no electricity for much of the day in Peoria. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
DRONE ZONE: Quintero Golf Club
You're getting a bird's eye view of one of the top golf courses in Arizona and maybe one you haven't even heard of.
Cory's Corner: Uptown Jungle Indoor Adventure Park
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Uptown Jungle Indoor Adventure Park in Peoria.
Police participating in Road to Hope bicycle ride
Dozens of officers from across the valley are riding bicycles from Chesapeake, VA to Washington.
Back to school: Ira A. Murphy Elementary School
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Ira A. Murphy Elementary School in Peoria!
Peoria police investigating officer-involved shooting; 24-year-old suspect arrested
A five-car crash ended with a driver on the run, and officers opening fire Wednesday. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Suspicious package scare at Peoria City Hall
A suspicious package put Peoria's City Hall on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect says he was upset because there were no Christmas plans
A suspect told police he stabbed his mother's boyfriend because the victim said there were no plans for Christmas day.