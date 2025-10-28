Scottsdale school district employee accused of sexually exploiting minors: Peoria PD

article

The Brief Peoria Police say 22-year-old Dominick Le Beau has been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting minors. Police say the investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A judge has set a cash-only bond for Le Beau.



Peoria Police officials say they have arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged sex crimes involving minors.

What we know:

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Dominick Le Beau.

"This investigation began back in October 2024, when Peoria Police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)," read a portion of the statement. "Through information received, it was learned Dominick was possessing and trading child sexual abuse material (CSAM)."

Dig deeper:

According to court documents related to the case, Le Beau is accused of the following:

10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor ( A.R.S. 13-3553A1

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - sex doll (A.R.S. 13-3553A3)

One count of endangerment ( A.R.S. 13-1201A

Per investigators, the cybertip from NCMEC was submitted by officials with a social media provider, who allege that a user uploaded media files believed to depict child exploitation on Aug. 15.

Court documents contain graphic descriptions of the media files in question.

According to investigators, they were keeping an eye on Le Beau's home on the morning of Oct. 27 when they saw a girl being dropped off. They then made contact with Le Beau, who was then taken into custody.

At the time of Le Beau's arrest, court documents state that officers found two handguns with the magazine inserted, but with no round in the chamber, within reach of where the girl was inside the home. The documents also state that two sex toys, one of which was described as "infant-sized," were found in Le Beau's bedroom.

What's next:

Per court documents, a judge has set a $250,000 cash-only bond for Le Beau. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Suspect's employer speaks out

According to Peoria Police, Le Beau was employed at the Scottsdale Unified School District as a locksmith. Officials with that school district have released a statement, which reads:

"Earlier this week, the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) was contacted by the Peoria Police Department regarding the arrest of a District employee on charges related to child pornography.

Subsequent to the arrest, SUSD has received the specifics of the allegations pending. This information and the allegations are heinous in nature. SUSD stands by the Peoria Police Department and is grateful for their work to follow up on leads obtained regarding the alleged cybercrimes.

Currently, the District does not have any information to suggest that the alleged criminal activity involved any SUSD students or occurred on district property.

The individual did not have direct contact with students as a part of his job duties. The criminal allegations concern the individual’s viewing of explicit and disturbing child pornography but do not include allegations that the individual had any sexual contact with a child.

The individual was hired on February 7, 2024, after successfully completing all required pre-employment background checks, fingerprinting, and reference verifications.

Upon learning of the arrest, SUSD immediately removed the individual from all job duties and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.

The safety and well-being of our students remain a top priority."