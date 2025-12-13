Seen on TV: Dec. 13
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Arizona Burn Foundation’s 27th Annual Festival of Trees
- 4:30-10:30 p.m.
- The Phoenician
- 6000 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- azburn.org/festivaloftrees
Phoenix Marathon
Backyard Desert Ridge
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://backyarddesertridge.com/
Police and Paws Adoption Fair
- 12-4 p.m.
- Maricopa Animal Care and Control West Shelter
- 2500 S. 27th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- policeandpaws.com
S’edav Va’aki Museum
- 4619 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://www.instagram.com/sedavvaakimuseum/
Pops for Paws
Hometown Christmas Parade
- 11 a.m.
- Downtown Glendale
- https://www.hcparade.org/
Phoenix Children's
Jason's Deli