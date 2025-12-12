Arizona weather forecast: Record warmth expected this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix should reach 80°F on Friday, which would break the previous record of 79 degrees set in 2010. Temps will stay well-above-average this weekend, with another record-breaking day projected on Sunday. We'll stay warmer-than-average next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Not much change in our forecast thanks to persistent high pressure sitting atop the Southwest.

Friday:

The forecast high temperature reaches 80 today, which will set a new record for heat in Phoenix. The current record is 79 degrees, set in 2010.

This Weekend:

Over the weekend, the forecast will waiver between 79 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. Another record will likely be set by Sunday. Currently, the record sits at 78 degrees, set in 2010. Another record may be tied next Monday with a forecast high of 79 degrees.

It will remain dry all weekend with just some passing clouds over the weekend, particularly Sunday. Winds may pick up a touch by Sunday, but generally winds are quite light throughout the next week.

Mornings in the Valley will be cool in the low to mid 50s each day. In the High Country, mornings will still be quite cold with temperatures falling into the 20s in many spots.

Looking Ahead:

Next week the warmer than average trend will continue. The forecast highs sit in the mid to upper 70s consistently.

