Deputy national intelligence director leaving post, Trump says
President Donald Trump says that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.
McConnell and GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence, despite wrenching calls to "do something" in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000
The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.
McSally, Homeland Secretary to tour Arizona border center
Sen. Martha McSally is heading down to the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.
2 senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries
Illinois’ two senators continued their pressure campaign on Major League Baseball to be more proactive about fan safety at ballparks, urging greater transparency about how often and how seriously fans are hurt by foul balls.
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.
Arizona state lawmaker calls for better working conditions for USPS mail carriers during heat
An Arizona state representative is calling for an investigation into the working conditions for US Postal Service mail carriers, after one worker documented cooking a steak on the dashboard of a delivery truck during a hot summer shift.
Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona
Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.
Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia
Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration's ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.
GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting
Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'
An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on "drag queen advocates," violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.
S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates
U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.
Obama issues rebuke of language that ‘normalizes racist sentiments' after mass shootings
Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Twitter Monday condemning the two weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, pushing for tougher gun laws and urging the public to “soundly reject” language that “normalizes racist sentiments.”
Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn't say how
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to "come together" after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recovering at home in Kentucky after suffering a shoulder fracture in a fall Sunday, a spokesman said.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about the budget deal in Congress, President Trump's comments on the city of Baltimore and Democrats wanting impeachment. Part 2: John talks to storm chaser Mike Olbinski about his captivating photography of weather events.