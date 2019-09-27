Making Bismark donuts at BoSa
FOX 10's Tom Fergus checks out the new BoSa Donuts in downtown Phoenix across from Chase Field to find out how they make Bismark donuts. https://bosadonutsaz.com

Corey Holcomb to perform at Stand Up Live
Comedian and actor Corey Holcomb stopped by the FOX 10 studios to talk about his upcoming performance at Stand Up Live in Phoenix. https://phoenix.standuplive.com/events/32020