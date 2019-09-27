Man arrested, accused of killing another man for giving him a dirty look
Phoenix Police accuse a 26-year-old of killing another driver on the road, simply because the other driver was looking at him. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Police: Suspects in South Phoenix driveway robberies arrested
People in parts of South Phoenix are breathing a sigh of relief after Phoenix Police arrested people in connection with a number of driveway robberies. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Students selling T-Shirts to raise money for African students
Students at one Valley school are helping to raise funds for orphan children in Ghana. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
People gathering at Rawhide for Goldrush Music Festival
It's a big weekend for EDM (Electronic Dance Music) fans in the East Valley, as the Goldrush Music Festival returns to Rawhide, bringing artists from around the world to deliver EDM beats. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Man arrested, charged after chasing wife with gun in Chandler neighborhood
We now know the name of the man police say chased his wife with a gun in a Chandler neighborhood. He's since been arrested and is facing a laundry list of charges.
Clerk alerts police about customer passing fake cash
Counterfeit cash is getting passed around south of the Valley — and an alert clerk tipped off police. She was caught on surveillance video and now police are trying to track her down.
Life Hacks: How to make juicing a lemon a bit easier
Ever bought a lemon from the supermarket, and it is too hard to juice? FOX 10's Kari Lake has a tip, in today's edition of Life Hacks.
Made In Arizona: Valley business putting its own spin on kettle corn
Many people love the sweet and salty flavors that come with kettle corn, and a Valley business is making that treat for many people, as well as putting their own twist to it. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona
Officer rescues man swept away during flash flood in Apache Junction
An Apache Junction man is sharing his near-death story after he was swept away in flash flood. This happened during Monday's storm and thanks to a local police oficer, this man lives to tell the tale.
Court denies request to lower $1M bond for murder suspect
A judge has denied a request to lower the bond for Susan Barksdale, a murder suspect accused of escaping custody with her husband.
Making Bismark donuts at BoSa
FOX 10's Tom Fergus checks out the new BoSa Donuts in downtown Phoenix across from Chase Field to find out how they make Bismark donuts. https://bosadonutsaz.com
Scottsdale students sell T-shirts to raise money to help send African students on field trip
The Global Rescue Project raises funds for orphan children in Ghana and students at Copper Ridge are joining the charity's mission and designing this year's T-shirt that they wear proudly every day.
I-10 westbound lanes to close Friday night as work continues on L-202 freeway
Another big closure on Interstate 10 this weekend: WB lanes will close at 10 p.m. Sept. 27 between 51st and 75th Avenues. The westbound ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd Avenues will also be closed.
Arizona State Forestry Department lifts fire restrictions
Due to our wet weather and lower temperatures in the high country and here in the Valley, AZ State Forestry has lifted restrictions. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Cory's Corner: Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park now open in Arizona
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water and adventure park that opens today in Arizona.
Corey Holcomb to perform at Stand Up Live
Comedian and actor Corey Holcomb stopped by the FOX 10 studios to talk about his upcoming performance at Stand Up Live in Phoenix. https://phoenix.standuplive.com/events/32020
Trash art emphasizes conservation work at Odysea Aquarium
The aquarium pushes the importance of recycling and keeping waterways clean. FOX 10's Renee Nelson shows us art created with trash to drive home Odysea's conservation message.
Baseline Road at Higley closed for improvement work
Traffic along Higley will be down to one lane starting Sept. 27. It's expected to re-open on Sept. 30 at 5:00 a.m. Another closure will go into effect at the same intersection the following weekend.
MCSO investigates multi-vehicle crash in the West Valley
Three people were transported to an area hospital after a collision on MC-85 near Rainbow Road.
20-month-old toddler in critical condition after falling into Goodyear pool
Firefighters say a 20-month-old toddler has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pool in Goodyear.