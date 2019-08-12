FOX 10 Phoenix
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Scottsdale football expert shares tips, tricks on assembling dream fantasy football team
video
Extreme heat no match for dedicated Cardinals fans
Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee
Assisted living facility's managers indicted in man's death
K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond, deputies worried about blue-green algae
Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
Police arrest man, teens in connection to Laveen home burglaries
President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea
FCC wants to implement '988' as new suicide prevention hotline, similar to 911
White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door
Redbird simulator teaches high school students to fly
Man arrested for assaulting officer after he was caught shoving propane, brisket into pants
Tick bites leave 5-year-old girl hospitalized, unable to swallow or move amid ‘tick paralysis’
Driver was playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones
Hickenlooper ends 2020 White House bid, mulls Senate run instead
Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet
Vacationing more reduces risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, study says
Arizona Headlines
Police arrest man, teens in connection to Laveen home burglaries
1 hour ago
Assisted living facility's managers indicted in man's death
3 hours ago
Scottsdale football expert shares tips, tricks on assembling dream fantasy football team
3 hours ago
Redbird simulator teaches high school students to fly
3 hours ago
Trial set for 82-year-old charged in bank robbery in Tucson
8 hours ago
Tests find no harmful bacteria in Arizona romaine lettuce
8 hours ago
U.S. & World News
K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond, deputies worried about blue-green algae
24 mins ago
Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee
4 hours ago
Tick bites leave 5-year-old girl hospitalized, unable to swallow or move amid ‘tick paralysis’
4 hours ago
Hickenlooper ends 2020 White House bid, mulls Senate run instead
6 hours ago
Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet
7 hours ago
Coroner: Dayton shooter had drugs in his system
7 hours ago
Politics
Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
32 mins ago
Hickenlooper ends 2020 White House bid, mulls Senate run instead
6 hours ago
Trump official: Statue of Liberty's poem is about Europeans
8 hours ago
ICE raids raise question: What about the employers?
8 hours ago
video
Arizona Sen. McSally takes action in the wake of two mass shootings
11 hours ago
Israel bans U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from visiting country
11 hours ago
Crime & Public Safety
Police arrest man, teens in connection to Laveen home burglaries
1 hour ago
White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door
2 hours ago
Assisted living facility's managers indicted in man's death
3 hours ago
Coroner: Dayton shooter had drugs in his system
7 hours ago
‘Hey kids, we are gonna die!’: Man arrested after he allegedly stood up, yelled at children on plane
8 hours ago
El Paso shooting victim’s funeral moved to larger venue after overwhelming response to husband's plea
8 hours ago
Consumer News & Recalls
45 percent of Americans admit they wear same underwear for 2 days or more in row, survey finds
3 hours ago
Can't get enough pumpkin spice? Grab a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam
7 hours ago
'Baby Shark' cereal to hit store shelves this weekend
13 hours ago
Banana-targeting fungus may cause 'apocalyptic scenario' for the fruit
14 hours ago
Chase Bank forgives all outstanding credit card debt for Canadian customers
1 day ago
Coca-Cola kicks off the holiday season with new cinnamon flavor hitting US shelves in September
1 day ago
Arizona Morning
video
Cory's Corner: The Toy Barn
7 hours ago
video
Taste of the Town: Koi Poke
10 hours ago
video
Arizona Sen. McSally takes action in the wake of two mass shootings
11 hours ago
video
Ziggy's Pizza and Stardust Pinball Lounge in Downtown Phoenix
1 day ago
video
Benefits of ice baths
1 day ago
video
How schools deal with extreme heat
1 day ago
Offbeat & Unusual
45 percent of Americans admit they wear same underwear for 2 days or more in row, survey finds
3 hours ago
Man arrested for assaulting officer after he was caught shoving propane, brisket into pants
3 hours ago
Tick bites leave 5-year-old girl hospitalized, unable to swallow or move amid ‘tick paralysis’
4 hours ago
Driver was playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones
5 hours ago
Vacationing more reduces risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, study says
7 hours ago
Can't get enough pumpkin spice? Grab a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam
7 hours ago