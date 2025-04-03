Visas revoked from 8 Arizona State University international students now at risk of deportation

The Brief Eight international students are at risk of deportation since their visas have been revoked. Students at ASU rallied together to protest, saying their international classmates are being targeted by school administrators. ASU did not provide specifics but said the students were not from Latin American countries.



Arizona State University students may be at risk of deportation after President Trump's nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

So far, eight international ASU students have had their visas revoked within the past week.

It's not known who these students are or why their visas have been revoked.

ASU has not said if any of these students have been arrested.

What we know:

There are over 15,000 international students who attend the university.

While ASU didn't comment on specifics, the university said that none of the eight students who had their visas taken away were from Latin American countries.

What they're saying:

ASU students rallied together to protest.

"We're here to help protect our students against these attacks on our freedoms and our liberties by the Trump administration. Especially international students who are facing these punishments disproportionately," said Evan Silverberg, an ASU student.

The protesters believe many of their fellow international classmates are being targeted by school administrators.

Public universities across Arizona recommend all visa-carrying students to keep their immigration documents on them at all times.