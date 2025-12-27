Suspect sought following double shooting at Arizona Goodwill

The Brief Police are searching for a man who shot two people at a Tucson Goodwill on Dec. 26; both victims are in critical condition. The suspect is a 6-foot-tall male last seen near Irvington and Palo Verde. Authorities warn he may be armed and should not be approached.



Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a double shooting at a Goodwill store in southern Arizona.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest connected to the Dec. 26 shooting. Officials said the incident occurred at the Tucson Goodwill, located at 7650 East Valencia Road.

Both victims remain in critical condition in a hospital.

The unidentified suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, standing at roughly 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

The backstory:

Detectives also believed a stolen vehicle was connected to the case and the suspect. That vehicle was described as a white 2012 Volvo XC 90, with Arizona license plate number C4A8Z4. It has since been located near E. Irvington Road and S. Palo Verde Road.

Dig deeper:

Shortly after the incident, photos were obtained of the suspect at the intersection of Irvington and Palo Verde, located approximately 10 miles northwest of the Goodwill.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victims are unknown. It is unclear what led up to the events of the shooting.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes the person or vehicle, they are asked to not approach, as the man may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Map of where the incident occurred.