3 hurt after plane crashes into backyard of north Phoenix home

By and
Updated  March 4, 2026 9:43am MST
The Brief

    • A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home on March 4 near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.
    • Phoenix Fire says three people were injured.
    • The cause of the plane crash is unknown.

PHOENIX - Three people were hurt after firefighters say a small plane crashed into a north Phoenix home before landing in the backyard of another home on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. on March 4 near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says the plane took off from nearby Deer Valley Airport and was heading west. An unknown issue caused the pilot to try and circle back to the airport, but the plane crashed into the roof of a home before falling into the backyard of the home next door.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed parts of the plane on the roof of a home, including a wing. The plane itself is on the ground next to a swimming pool.

Three people were hurt after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a north Phoenix home.

A man inside one of the homes was hurt and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Keller says a student pilot and instructor on board the plane were also hospitalized.

The crash also caused a fuel leak, which prompted a hazmat response.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of the crash scene:

