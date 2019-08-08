Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'
A revolting photo of an apparently mold-covered coffee machine recently posted on Reddit has caffeine addicts trying to recount the last time they stayed in a hotel.
Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’
If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.
‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word
A hotel worker in Austin, Texas, went viral after refusing to give a room to a woman who reportedly used a racial slur against him.
Expansion planned for campground south of Grand Canyon
A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger. The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan.
Moonfish travel website with flight deal alerts launches in Phoenix
FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Syleste Rodriguez talk to Moonfish CEO George Zeng about how it works, destinations, savings deals and top travel trends. https://moonfish.com
Discounted rooms at the Great Wolf Lodge
The Great Wolf Lodge water park is set to open next month and FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell shows you how you can get discounted rooms this weekend.
Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat
On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.
Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic
A rash of U.S. tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic have been reported across the Caribbean island nation.
American dies while on vacation in Dominican Republic
Another death of an American tourist was reported in the Dominican Republic following a string of deaths in the Caribbean nation.
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations
American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.
Airlines offer travel waivers to customers ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
A dozen airlines are offering travel waivers to customers traveling to or from the areas that will be affected by Tropical Storm Barry.
Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans
Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to rebook or cancel their Dominican Republic travel plans without incurring additional fees amid ongoing reports of mysterious illnesses and deaths in the country.
Cory's Corner: Hurricane Harbor Waterpark
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey takes us around Hurricane Harbor waterpark in Phoenix.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Museum of Natural History
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa.
Cory's Corner: Summer staycation deals at the Enchantment Resort in Sedona
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at the Enchantment Resort in Sedona.
Cory's Corner: Summer staycation deals at The Boulders Resort in Carefree
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at The Boulders Resort in Carefree.
Cory's Corner: Summer staycation deals at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass.
Cory's Corner: Summer staycation deals at L'Auberg de Sedona
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at L'Auberg de Sedona.
Family of 5 travels the country in a renovated school bus
A Minnesota family of 5 has decided to live life a little differently. They bought a school bus and turned it into their home.
Drone Zone: Historic Prescott
It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916.