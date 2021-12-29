Teens accused of killing their step-father, man falls off cliff while taking a photo: this week's top stories
Eight out of the 10 top stories from Jan. 23-29 were local to the Phoenix area and included a man falling off a cliff while reportedly taking a photo, two major drug busts and the sentencing of an Arizona couple whose children and niece drowned while attempting to cross the flooded Tonto Basin back in 2019.
Miraculous recoveries, overnight millionaires: Our favorite heartwarming, funny headlines this week
Need a break from bad news? Check out these stories about incredible recoveries, big career changes and accidental purchases from toddlers to brighten your week.
LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news Jan. 17-22
Our top stories that captured your attention this past week included a high-speed chase death, new COVID-19 protocols in a Valley hospital causing frustration and authorities finding a missing woman's body after reportedly being murdered by her boyfriend.
Teen shot at Phoenix Wendy's and desalination for Arizona: some of our top stories from this week
It's been a week filled with sad as well as offbeat stories. From a teen fast food restaurant worker who was shot in the head, to an Arizona CEO who is offering new hires bonuses to quit, here's a list of this week's top stories.
LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news for the first week of 2022
The first week of 2022 certainly had its fair share of shocking, as well as heartwarming stories. From a teen airdropping porn to students at a Mesa high school, to an Uber driver being praised for what he did during a big snowstorm back east, here's a list of this week's top stories.
LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news for the last week of 2021
We're already into the new year, but we are taking a look back at last week's top 10 stories, which could serve as a likely reminder of why we are happy to have a fresh start in 2022.
LIST: FOX 10 looks back at the top local, national stories from 2021 that captured your attention
2021 was filled with happy stories, sad ones, ones that had us questioning, “What the heck is going on?”
LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news Dec. 19-24
There was no shortage of news this last week in Phoenix and around the country. From Dec. 19-24, 90% of our top stories were local, and include heartwarming stories and crime.