A stormy week in Arizona; an 'alligator' lurking in the water at a Mesa park: this week's top stories

This week's top stories, from Feb. 4-10, include all the winter weather coverage as Arizona was poured on for days. We're also looking back at the report of an "alligator" in a Mesa lake and why it was placed there.

1. Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; major highways reopened

2. 'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention

3. Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak

4. Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

5. Chandler teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into the water

6. WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales

7. Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

8. Infant's decapitation during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center ruled a homicide

9. WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling

10. Florida man becomes overnight TikTok star with home repair video hacks