Expand / Collapse search

A stormy week in Arizona; an 'alligator' lurking in the water at a Mesa park: this week's top stories

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Alleged assault at facility; online meet up gone wrong | Crime Files

This week's top stories, from Feb. 4-10, include all the winter weather coverage as Arizona was poured on for days. We're also looking back at the report of an "alligator" in a Mesa lake and why it was placed there.

1. Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; major highways reopened

Featured

Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; most highways reopened
article

Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; most highways reopened

The latest winter storm has dumped rain and snow across Arizona, and the weather shut down major highways in the state.

2. 'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention

Featured

'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention
article

'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention

It looks like an alligator, but it's actually something else, and it is catching parkgoers' attention.

3. Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak

Featured

Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak
article

Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak

A man who went missing while hiking north of Tucson has been found dead.

4. Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

Featured

Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say
article

Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

An online-arranged meet-up to sell an item in Goodyear took a violent turn. "In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers."

5. Chandler teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into the water

Featured

Chandler teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into the water
article

Chandler teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into the water

A high school boy jumped into a cold lake in Chandler to try and rescue a man who drove his SUV into the water on Wednesday.

6. WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales

Featured

WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales
article

WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales

Fans are taking to social media about Saturday's experience at the WM Phoenix Open, saying alcohol, food and water sales are stopped and that tickets weren't being scanned at the entrance. At around 2 p.m., organizers stopped letting people in due to "larger than usual crowds."

7. Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

Featured

Police shooting near Arizona Walmart injures suspect
article

Police shooting near Arizona Walmart injures suspect

When the detectives tried to take the suspect into custody, he allegedly attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle and struck a detective.

8. Infant's decapitation during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center ruled a homicide

Featured

Infant's decapitation during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center ruled a homicide
article

Infant's decapitation during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center ruled a homicide

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of the infant decapitated during childbirth at Southern Regional Medical Center in July 2023 as a homicide.

9. WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling

Featured

WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling
article

WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling

A woman who was at the WM Phoenix Open has been taken to the hospital, fire officials say.

10. Florida man becomes overnight TikTok star with home repair video hacks

Featured

Florida man becomes overnight TikTok star with home repair video hacks
article

Florida man becomes overnight TikTok star with home repair video hacks

A Florida man has amassed 3 million followers on TikTok thanks to his highly sought out home repair hack videos.