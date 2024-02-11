A stormy week in Arizona; an 'alligator' lurking in the water at a Mesa park: this week's top stories

Alleged assault at facility; online meet up gone wrong | Crime Files
This week's top stories, from Feb. 4-10, include all the winter weather coverage as Arizona was poured on for days. We're also looking back at the report of an "alligator" in a Mesa lake and why it was placed there.
1. Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona; major highways reopened
Featured
The latest winter storm has dumped rain and snow across Arizona, and the weather shut down major highways in the state.
2. 'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention
Featured
It looks like an alligator, but it's actually something else, and it is catching parkgoers' attention.
3. Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak
Featured
A man who went missing while hiking north of Tucson has been found dead.
4. Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say
Featured
An online-arranged meet-up to sell an item in Goodyear took a violent turn. "In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers."
5. Chandler teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into the water
Featured
A high school boy jumped into a cold lake in Chandler to try and rescue a man who drove his SUV into the water on Wednesday.
6. WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales
Featured
Fans are taking to social media about Saturday's experience at the WM Phoenix Open, saying alcohol, food and water sales are stopped and that tickets weren't being scanned at the entrance. At around 2 p.m., organizers stopped letting people in due to "larger than usual crowds."
7. Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect
Featured
When the detectives tried to take the suspect into custody, he allegedly attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle and struck a detective.
8. Infant's decapitation during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center ruled a homicide
Featured
The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of the infant decapitated during childbirth at Southern Regional Medical Center in July 2023 as a homicide.
9. WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling
Featured
A woman who was at the WM Phoenix Open has been taken to the hospital, fire officials say.
10. Florida man becomes overnight TikTok star with home repair video hacks
Featured
A Florida man has amassed 3 million followers on TikTok thanks to his highly sought out home repair hack videos.