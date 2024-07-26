Arizona community college program training thousands for film jobs

It’s been two years since a new Arizona law was signed to lure moviemakers to film in the Grand Canyon State instead of Los Angeles, and in recent months, there has been a lot of buzz on what’s on the way.

Since the Motion Picture Production Program was signed into law, Scottsdale Community College has been buzzing.

"Every time I tell people ‘this is real, it’s happening,’ everyone is real excited about it," said Jordan Yanofsky, referring to the film industry.

SCC was recently ranked a top film school in the country.

"We come out in the professional world, they’re like ‘oh we know where you’re from. We like we want to work with you,’" said Maddie Natoli.

Under the tax credit program, moviemakers are allowed to receive up to a 20% credit for $35 million spent. They get even more if they hire Arizona workers. After two years, movies in production are starting to get ready to shoot, and that's where students at the Scottsdale School of Film and Theatre come in.

"The goal is when they’re done, the industry's gonna be here. We’re not gonna lose to LA, to other places. The industry is gonna be here, so that they have the jobs, and they can stay in the Valley," said Scottsdale School of Film and Theatre Department Chair Amanda Embry.

Embry says they need to train thousands of production assistants in the next five years, but there will be all kinds of jobs available.

"Right here, right now is the perfect timing for people to come to Scottsdale and take these classes, and be ready to go because by the time they’re done is when those early development projects are going to be ready, and are going to start shooting," said Embry.

Film students say they’re at the start of something big.

"We don’t have to drive all the way to LA or go to Georgia. Something like that is coming here, and there’s gonna be way more opportunities. More job opportunities here, and I mean, everybody here is positive," said Sydney Krieger.