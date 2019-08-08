Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance

Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance

You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings." 

Fire official talks about fireworks dangers

Fire official talks about fireworks dangers

The 4th of July is just days away, and conditions are ripe for fires around the state. FOX 10's Kari Lake and Kristy Siefkin spoke with John Whitney, Deputy Chief of Scottsdale Fire Department, on the dangers.

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park

McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.