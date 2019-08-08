Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance
You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."
Modern Milk offers breastfeeding support, education, classes and more to new moms
August is National Breastfeeding Month and FOX 10's Renee Nelson is checking out Modern Milk - a resource for new mothers that need breastfeeding help, prenatal fitness classes and more in Scottsdale. http://modernmilk.com
New 'smart gym' in the Valley provides shorter, more effective workouts
What if you could cut your workouts to just a few days a week, but still get the same results you get by working out every day?
Scottsdale Police: Suspect shoots, kills self during pit maneuver after a chase
Scottsdale Police officials are investigating a death along McDowell Road Thursday afternoon.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings as Scottsdale goes to court over Satanic prayers
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings.
Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona
Odysea is now the first autism certified aquarium in Arizona. The facility gives the best possible experience for children with autism or sensory disabilities.
5-week-old puppy taken during home burglary in Scottsdale
Puppies were targeted at a house in the East Valley when a burglar who was grabbing items from a Scottsdale home on Tuesday nabbed a five-week-old puppy.
Crash involving pedestrian in Scottsdale
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car near 90th Street and Mountain View Tuesday morning. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Fire official talks about fireworks dangers
The 4th of July is just days away, and conditions are ripe for fires around the state. FOX 10's Kari Lake and Kristy Siefkin spoke with John Whitney, Deputy Chief of Scottsdale Fire Department, on the dangers.
Animal rescue saves raccoon caught in cement
It was a close call for one raccoon stuck in wet cement. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Olmost The Weekend: Art exhibit at Scottsdale's SMoCA aims to get people thinking
A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Olmost The Weekend: Fun in the mud at the Mighty Mud Mania in Scottsdale
It's almost the weekend, and on Saturday, it's about having fun in the mud, as people can get into a muddy mess at the Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Cory's Corner: Hunkapi Horse Therapy Farm
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Hunkapi, horse therapy farm in Scottsdale.
Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park
McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.
Cory's Corner: Sur La Table
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out cooking classes for kids and teens at Sur La Table.
Cory's Corner: Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market in Scottsdale.
Olmost the Weekend: SausageFest 2019
It's almost the weekend and there's all sorts of stuff going on around the Valley, including a festival where the chefs could be setting records.
Cory's Corner: Dream Team Academy
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Dream Team Academy in Scottsdale.
Olmost the Weekend: Wonderspaces Art Exhibit in Scottsdale
It's almost the weekend and we're getting a look at a show with some pretty incredible artwork.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Bike Week
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Arizona Bike Week happening at Westworld in Scottsdale.