Scottsdale school program offers essentials to students, families

The "closet" at Coronado High School in Scottsdale is looking for donations as it's expanding the space thanks to a partnership with the Scottsdale Police Department.

The closet offers clothes and accessories for families that might otherwise have a hard time affording them.

For many families, buying their kids several different outfits is simply unaffordable. That's why Coronado High School created a space where students and parents can come and pick out some free items.

"It's a space and a place where families can come, they can get clothing, hygiene products, housewares. They can get a shopping experience," Melinda Splitek, interim principal at Coronado High School said.

The closet, open to anyone in the school, has everything from shoes to bags and hats.

"It really doesn't matter what your status is. If you need something for a job interview, for prom, or for an award ceremony. We need to make sure you feel confident, because when you are wearing something that makes you feel good, you are going to perform better. That boosts your confidence," Splitek said.

The closet will soon be getting even bigger, thanks to a fund from the Scottsdale Police Department.

"We're able to revamp this space, take over another space and make this a really nice space for students and families in the Scottsdale area school district," Splitek said.

They want kids to feel confident and included.

"When you're showing up to school in the same three outfits, your peers notice. We want to make sure we're preserving the dignity of all of our students and all of our families," Splitek said.