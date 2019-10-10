A bleak US jobs report likely portends even deeper losses
A grim snapshot of the U.S. job market's sudden collapse emerged Friday with a report that employers shed hundreds of thousands of jobs last month because of the viral outbreak that's brought the economy to a near-standstill.
Can you apply for unemployment insurance on coronavirus furlough?
Congress decreed that employees on furlough do qualify for unemployment benefits.
Help Wanted: These companies are hiring employees during the coronavirus pandemic
Although the coronavirus pandemic has sparked widespread unemployment across the country due to many businesses being forced to shut down or adjust hours, some companies are still hiring.
Arizonans express frustration with state's unemployment claim process amid pandemic
FOX 10 has learned the extra load on the system appears to be causing serious issues for payment.
Honeywell hiring 500 people in Phoenix to make N95 masks
Honeywell says it is adding 500 jobs at its aerospace facility in Phoenix to help beef up the production of N95 masks and personal protection equipment.
Portal lists companies hiring in NJ right now amid the coronavirus crisis
Thousands of people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. But many companies that remain open need help and are hiring.
Despite bleak job numbers due to coronavirus pandemic, some companies are still hiring
The service industry is being hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of workers losing their jobs.
Starbucks will pay workers for 30 days whether they work or not amid coronavirus closures
Starbucks has announced it will pay its employees for the next month.
How to file for unemployment as coronavirus job losses mount
The programs vary by state, so the application process will depend on where you work.
CVS hiring 50K, offering bonuses and benefits during coronavirus pandemic
CVS Health is hiring thousands of new workers and offering bonuses and new benefits in response to the coronavirus pandemic
Kroger giving cash bonus to employees working during coronavirus pandemic
Kroger is also offering full sick pay to anyone self-isolating or showing symptoms.
Believe it or not, some companies are still hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic
Layoffs are soaring as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with an analysis from Goldman Sachs predicting initial claims for unemployment benefits rising to a record 2.4 million this week.
Walmart to hire 150,000 workers, give $550 million in cash bonuses amid coronavirus outbreak
The hiring begins now through the end of May.
Looking for work? These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic
Delivery services and grocery store chains are among those in need of help.
Amazon looks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders
Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
