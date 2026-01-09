Delivery driver shoots at man with baseball bat; 3rd arrest made in Tempe woman's murder l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
By
Published  January 9, 2026 9:54am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, January 9, 2026.

From a shooting involving a delivery driver to another arrest made in connection with a Valley woman's murder, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 9.

1. Self-defense shooting in Peoria

Osley Puente-Marquez

What we know:

A delivery driver in Peoria fired a gun in self-defense after a man allegedly confronted him with a baseball bat near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, police said.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates that a delivery driver was confronted by an individual in the area. During the encounter, the individual exited his vehicle and swung a baseball bat at the driver. The driver attempted to use pepper spray, which was ineffective, and then discharged a firearm in self-defense as the individual attempted to assault the driver with the bat," read a statement from Peoria Police.

2. Phoenix train crash

Multiple cars involved in Phoenix train crash

Multiple cars involved in Phoenix train crash

Police say a train hit a car that was stopped on train tracks at a red light near 31st and Grand Avenues. Two other vehicles were also involved. All injuries were treated at the scene.

3. Anti-ICE protests in Phoenix

Ansari challenges DHS Secretary Noem over deadly ICE shooting

Ansari challenges DHS Secretary Noem over deadly ICE shooting

Demonstrators gathered outside the ICE field office in Phoenix to join nationwide protests following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has the details.

Local perspective:

Demonstrators gathered outside the ICE field office in Phoenix to join nationwide protests following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during a Wednesday enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., called for an independent probe into the Department of Homeland Security.

"A woman is dead. A child has been left without a parent," Ansari said. "What happened to Renee Good demands a full, independent and immediate investigation."

4. Third suspect arrested in Valley woman's murder

Suspect in Tempe woman's murder extradited to Arizona

Suspect in Tempe woman's murder extradited to Arizona

The third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Tempe woman whose body was found inside a burned car off I-10 nearly three years ago has been extradited to Arizona to face charges.

The backstory:

In April 2023, Mercedes Vega's body was found in a burning car off Interstate 10. The medical examiner's report indicated she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and ultimately died of smoke inhalation.

Update:

Jared Gray was jailed in Georgia on an unrelated probation violation before he was transported to the Valley. He made his initial court appearance overnight in Phoenix and is accused of murder and kidnapping.

5. Recalled charges could ‘explode’

What we know:

More than 13,000 wireless chargers sold in the U.S. at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have been recalled over fears that they could "explode while in use," posing fire or burn risks.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged to stop using the chargers immediately and register for a full refund.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/9/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/9/26

The rain has moved out of the Valley, making way for clear and sunny conditions on Friday and throughout the weekend.

