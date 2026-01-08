Delivery driver shoots at man armed with baseball bat, Peoria PD says

article

A delivery driver defended himself by firing a gun when a man with a baseball bat came after him in Peoria early Thursday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

The Jan. 8 incident happened just before 7 a.m. near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

"Preliminary information indicates that a delivery driver was confronted by an individual in the area. During the encounter, the individual exited his vehicle and swung a baseball bat at the driver. The driver attempted to use pepper spray, which was ineffective, and then discharged a firearm in self-defense as the individual attempted to assault the driver with the bat," Peoria Police said.

After looking at surveillance footage, officers identified Phoenix resident, Osley Puente-Marquez, 40, as the suspect with the baseball bat. He was arrested and is accused of several felonies, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and forgery.

The delivery driver wasn't struck by the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say which company the delivery driver worked for. He also wasn't identified.

What you can do:

"The Peoria Police Department reminds community members to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious or threatening behavior immediately. If confronted with a potentially dangerous situation, prioritize your safety and avoid confrontation when possible. Call 911 promptly so officers can respond and help prevent situations from escalating," police said.

