Police investigation involving DEA agents in Phoenix

article

The Brief The DEA says they are at the scene of a "fluid situation" near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street. At least one person was reportedly detained during the incident and multiple shots were fired. No injuries have been reported.



An investigation involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents is underway in Phoenix.

What we know:

On Feb. 24, the DEA described the incident as a "fluid situation" near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to FOX 10's Rick Davis, there are reports of shots fired and at least one person was detained. No injuries were reported. Traffic in the area is restricted.

What we don't know:

No other details on the incident have been released by the DEA.

Map of the area of the incident