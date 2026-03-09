Sex abuse survivor blasts CCV leaders for supporting convicted offender

The Brief Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) is facing intense backlash for supporting Joshua Jacobsen, a convicted sex offender and former coach who pleaded guilty in 2006 to sexual contact with a minor. Survivor Kayleigh Kozak, the namesake of "Kayleigh’s Law," is formally opposing Jacobsen’s request to end his lifetime probation, calling the church leaders' support for him "deeply hurtful." A Maricopa County judge has taken the petition under advisement and is expected to issue a ruling on whether to terminate Jacobsen's probation by April 3.



A Valley church is facing backlash from some of its members after speaking out in support of a convicted sex offender who belongs to the congregation.

The backstory:

Joshua Jacobsen pleaded guilty in 2006 to sexual contact with a minor who was a student and soccer player on a team he coached. That minor, Kayleigh Kozak, is now the namesake of "Kayleigh’s Law" and a prominent victim advocate. She called the support from leaders at Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) deeply hurtful.

"These are reasons why victims don't come forward," Kozak said. "These are reasons why victims don't fight."

What we know:

It has been two decades since Jacobsen was sentenced to lifetime probation for child sex crimes. At a recent hearing, he sought to have that probation ended. His attorney told FOX 10 in a statement that the petition was met with an affirmative recommendation by the Maricopa County Probation Department.

During the hearing, Kozak spoke before a Maricopa County judge to oppose the request.

"I am living proof that he is capable of sexually harming children," Kozak said. "I have no empathy for the defendant and the struggles. He consciously chose to violate me, and he was convicted of committing a dangerous crime against a child while he was in a position of power."

Jacobsen also spoke during the hearing, arguing that his conduct over the last 18 years proves he is reformed.

"My performance on probation and my actions over the past 18 years…would show you that I'm ready to be off of probation and ready to move on to the next chapter in life," Jacobsen said.

That next chapter involves CCV, where leaders have written character letters for Jacobsen in the past. One leader also appeared at the hearing last month.

"Somewhere along the line people had forgotten that you can be forgiving and accepting while still having boundaries and accountability," Kozak said. "We should not jeopardize the children and safety in the name of forgiveness."

Dig deeper:

Ashley Wooldridge, a CCV pastor who sent a character letter on Jacobsen’s behalf in 2019, delivered a sermon this weekend that addressed sexual abuse and safety.

"If you've come to CCV for any amount of time, you know the number of times that when I preach I will bring up sexual abuse in someone's past," Wooldridge said. "The protection of our kids and our students with our safety and security is our number one priority in the world."

However, Kozak said a meeting she had with CCV leaders in 2022 and the subsequent lack of action makes her distrustful of that message.

"They say to come to us and we'll be transparent and provide information," Kozak said. "They'll only provide as much information as someone will pry for. They're not being forthcoming."

What they're saying:

The church recently released a statement addressing the support for Jacobsen.

We would like to address commentary on social media regarding an individual who was convicted of committing sexual offenses against a child.

Christ’s Church of the Valley is among the most proactive ministries in the country when it comes to background checks, security protocols, and registered sex offender policies, and we are consistently adopting new measures to fortify and strengthen them. We are committed to being a church where everyone can encounter Jesus in an environment that is safe and trustworthy.

The following clarifying points are important to share:

The crimes took place approximately 20 years ago and did not occur on CCV property nor have any association with CCV or its ministries.

The perpetrator of this crime has never been cleared or approved to serve, nor has he ever served, at CCV in any capacity. He was never a CCV Stars Coach.

The perpetrator gave his life to Jesus while incarcerated, and after release, participated and served in a private small group with a prison ministry, Rescued Not Arrested, a CCV Missions partner.

In 2019, this individual requested that Pastor Ashley write a letter acknowledging progress made in his faith journey as he, with his wife’s support, sought permission to reunite with his family in the same home. This letter was never written to terminate the perpetrator’s probation.

In 2022, a member of our church informed us that she was the victim of the perpetrator. Pastor Ashley and CCV’s Leadership met with her to hear her story and concerns.

In 2024, a member of CCV’s Operations Team, Harry Demos, provided a character reference letter, and last week attended a court hearing. CCV Leadership was not aware of this letter nor his attendance and does not endorse it.

CCV fully supports our legal system and all consequences for convicted criminals deemed justified by the courts.

Our CCV Security Team consists of highly trained professionals, many of whom are current or former law enforcement or military. It is and will always be our priority to keep children, families, and our congregation safe.

For questions on our safety and security measures, we invite you to email us: security@ccv.church.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out again to CCV for comment but has not heard back. A Maricopa County judge has taken Jacobsen's petition under advisement until April 3.