Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Deputies: Man tried to run people over with golf cart inside Gibsonton Walmart
Deputies say a man drove a golf cart into a Walmart in Gibsonton and attempted to run people over.
Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired
Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.
New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches
In a few weeks, Texas will relax its restrictions on multiple firearm laws, allowing Texans to have guns and ammunition in public areas.
Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Teacher at Mesa's Irving Elementary School accused of sexual assault
It's a disturbing start to the school year for parents and students at an elementary school in Mesa, as a teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested and taken into custody on campus.
82 juvenile sex-trafficking victims rescued, 67 suspects arrested in nationwide FBI sting
The FBI conducted a monthlong sweep known as Operation Independence Day that targeted sex traffickers and helped save minors across the country, the agency announced Thursday.
Manson prosecutor: Keep them all locked up forever
Stephen Kay was a fresh-faced prosecutor just 27 years old and three years out of law school when circumstances handed him the Manson "family" murder case.
Avondale Police: Man accused of hiding cell phone in bathroom at ice cream store
Avondale Police officials say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and accused of recording people while they were using the bathroom.
Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Police say teen murdered grandfather over TV show
A Florida teenager is accused of second-degree murder, and could be charged as an adult, in the beating death of his grandfather.
Houston Texans donate $100K to El Paso victims
In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans are donating $100,000 to benefit the victims of the tragedy.
Texas Rangers investigating controversial arrest of Galveston man caught on video
The Texas Rangers are investigating a man’s controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.
Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward
A Tennessee convict suspected of killing a longtime corrections employee and escaping a prison on a tractor could have left the state, authorities said Thursday as the manhunt for the elusive inmate intensified. This as the reward for his capture increases and state officials releases older mug shots to aid in the search.
Atlanta mayor imposes nightly ban on scooters, e-bikes
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has directed city officials to put a nighttime ban on scooters and electronic bikes.
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
A 37-year-old man in South Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old.
Suspect in custody, 4 people dead after a series of stabbings in Orange County
A man is in custody after a series of stabbings left four people dead in Orange County.
Bizarre home burglary in North Phoenix takes another, equally bizarre turn
There is a crazy follow up to a story that was already bizarre. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
McConnell and GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence, despite wrenching calls to "do something" in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics
President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.