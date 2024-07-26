'Queen of the South' arrested; search continues for missing worker | Nightly Roundup

Hikers rescued in Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup
From the rescue of multiple hikers along a Scottsdale trail to the aftermath of Thursday night's monsoon weather, here's a look at some of our top stories.
From the arrest of a drug trafficking suspect who authorities say identified herself as 'Queen of the South' to the latest on efforts to rescue a worker who is believed to be trapped in a building that was damaged during a monsoon storm, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 26, 2024.
1. ‘Queen of the South’ extradited back to the U.S.
An Arizona woman who called herself 'Queen of the South' online is back in the U.S. to face various drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
2. Search continues for worker who went missing after monsoon
The search continues for a missing worker after the roof of a Phoenix warehouse collapsed during a monsoon storm.
3. Children in hospital after hiker rescue in Scottsdale
Two of the people rescued, according to Scottsdale Fire officials, are children.
4. Man dead after being shot in the head
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of a home near Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road. The victim was not identified.
5. Cleanup continues after Thursday storm
Powerful storms on June 25 hit Buckeye hard, destroying homes and property throughout the West Valley suburb.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (July 26-29)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
"Starting Saturday and lasting into next week, drier air will move across the area putting an end to showers and thunderstorms across much of the area," the National Weather Service Flagstaff wrote on X.