300+ shell casings found at scene of deadly shooting: Phoenix PD

The Brief A shooting that happened in a Phoenix neighborhood has resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. The shooting happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:00 a.m.



Phoenix Police officials have released new details surrounding a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead during the overnight hours on March 30.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 2:00 a.m. to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"As officers were arriving, a large group of people were [seen] running and driving off from a large house party. Officers found a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Amanda Franco, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Franco, according to police, was declared dead at the scene by fire crews on scene. Officers later learned that a juvenile male was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound that is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators said multiple homes and cars were struck by gunfire in the area.

"Preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred at the house party where it erupted outside, in front of the home," read a portion of the statement. "Multiple individuals exchanged in gunfire, resulting in over 300 shell casings found throughout the area."

What you can do:

Police detectives say they believe there are more individuals out there who may have captured the incident on video, and possibly even captured video of the moments before the shooting happened.

"The Department is asking those individuals to come forward and share that footage with investigators," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness to leave an anonymous tip at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Map of the area where the shooting happened: