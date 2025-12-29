New I-17 flex lanes triggering lane-assist alarms in high-tech vehicles

The Brief Drivers in the new I-17 flex lanes report that lane-assist sensors and safety alarms are being triggered because vehicle software does not recognize the dotted line configurations. Automotive experts recommend that drivers temporarily disable lane-assist features along the 8-mile stretch, while the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to contact automakers to request software updates for the new road layout.



While many drivers are welcoming the new I-17 flex lanes during the busy holiday season, the high-tech lane markings are causing an unexpected headache: constant safety alarms in newer vehicles.

Some motorists report that their cars’ lane-assist systems are triggered by the flex lane configurations, with some onboard computers incorrectly signaling that the driver is headed the wrong way or drifting out of a lane.

What they're saying:

Automotive experts say the issue is not a mechanical failure but a limitation of current safety software.

"Our computers can only do so much at a time," said Tyler Rhodes, education manager at Universal Technical Institute.

Rhodes noted that the sensors, which typically look for solid white or yellow lines, can become confused by the abundance of dotted lines used to define the 8-mile flex lane stretch.

Tom Varrone, a technical team leader at UTI, said the systems are doing what they were designed to do but simply do not recognize the flex lane concept yet.

What you can do:

He suggests a temporary workaround for frustrated drivers.

"You probably will have to turn off lane assist," Varrone said. "That would just have to be used during the flex lane. Then you could turn it back on when you get back on the conventional highway."

Dig deeper:

In a statement, the Arizona Department of Transportation said it has not received formal complaints about the issue but plans to reach out to automakers.

"ADOT has not received complaints regarding this on the I-17 Flex lanes. When roadways are reconfigured, vehicle navigation software and mapping systems need to be updated to reflect the new configuration. While ADOT doesn’t manage in-vehicle navigation systems, we will follow up with car manufacturers to encourage them to update their navigation software to reflect the I-17 flex lane configurations," the department stated.