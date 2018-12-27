Driver uses clever signs to navigate through LA traffic
Saying, "Please" can get you quite far, even when trying to switch lanes in traffic.
DPS: Fatal US 60 eastbound wreck in Mesa involves hit-and-run
DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash near L-101 and Union Hills
DPS officials reported a third straight day of wrong-way driving on Wednesday. This time, however, the incident turned deadly, with 20-year-old LaiQuan Lemon killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.
Scottsdale PD investigating fatal collision at Williams Drive and Miller; suspect in custody
Scottsdale police are investigating a fatal collision Saturday afternoon at Williams Drive and Miller.
Wrong-way drivers becoming an increasing problem in the Valley
Drinking and driving and getting on the freeway going the wrong way - it continues to happen again and again in Arizona.
DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped on I-10 in Chandler
Authorities say a wrong-way driver has been arrested on Interstate 10 in Chandler.
Rollover crash blocks on-ramp to SR 143
The crash scene is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 to the southbound State Route 143.
Large plume of black smoke seen on EB I-10
Black smoke could be seen for miles while a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue burned on Tuesday morning.
Deadly crash shuts down Cave Creek Road
Police say the vehicle rolled and crashed into a power pole in north Phoenix.
Trooper: Fatal freeway wreck in Mesa involves hit-and-run
Trouble for early commuters on US 60
A crash has led to the closure of eastbound US 60 at Higley.
Newsmaker Sunday: Rob Samour, Dallas Hammit
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Rob Samour and Dallas Hammit of the Arizona Department of Transportation about Interstate 17 improvements in the Valley.
Deadly crash shuts down central Phoenix intersection
McDowell Road is shut down in both directions from 10th Street to 12th Street as Phoenix police investigate a crash that happened Friday morning. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Dogs on highway cause traffic backup on I-17
There was a major traffic jam on northbound Interstate 17 on Wednesday due to two dogs walking on the highway.
TRAFFIC WATCH: Weekend road closures to affect traffic in parts of Phoenix
A number of road closures over the weekend could impact traffic in parts of Phoenix and the Valley area. FOX 10's Andrea Robinson reports.
Fatal crash closes L-202 WB at SR 51
A deadly crash has resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain at State Route 51.
Woman, children struck at Phoenix intersection
A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says one girl was critically injured when a vehicle struck a mother and her three daughters using a crosswalk at an intersection. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
South Mountain Freeway construction continues
A closure is going to have an impact on a lot of drivers' morning commutes for many months to come. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.
DPS: Woman dead, man arrested after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix, south of Camelback Road.
Wreck forces detour off eastbound I-10 in western Arizona
Authorities say eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 is being detoured onto another highway in western Arizona because of a serious wreck into two big rigs.