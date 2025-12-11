Motorcyclist killed in crash at Loop 202 on-ramp

The Brief A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car on Dec. 11 at the westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Priest Drive. DPS says the motorcyclist lost control and went down before being hit by the car. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.



An East Valley freeway is back open following a crash early Thursday morning that left a motorcyclist dead.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people were on a motorcycle just after midnight on Dec. 11 when the driver lost control and crashed along the westbound Red Mountain Loop 202 on-ramp at Priest Drive.

"The motorcycle went down. While the passenger managed to walk away with minor injuries, a vehicle struck the motorcycle driver, who was pronounced deceased on the scene," DPS said.

The drivers of two vehicles that were involved in the incident stopped and stayed at the scene.

The westbound lanes were closed, but they reopened just before 5 a.m.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist wasn't identified.

Map of area where the crash happened