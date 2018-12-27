Man arrested at Elizabeth Warren town hall, accused of fighting with Trump supporters
Police say a man was arrested on assault charges at Sen. Elizabeth Warren's town hall at the Marquee Theater.
International Beer Day at Pedal Haus Brewery
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe near Ash Ave. and University Drive. https://pedalhausbrewery.com
Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for big changes in U.S. immigration policy before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the traditionally Republican border state of Arizona.
Mysterious explosions alarm south Tempe residents
For the last few weeks, mysterious explosions have been lighting up the skies in the middle of the night in south Tempe. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports
Canine cancer vaccine trial at ASU could possibly save millions of dogs
Arizona State University is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save the lives of millions of dogs. This is all being done thanks to a $6.4 million donation from the Open Philanthropy Project.
Starbucks representatives meet with Tempe officers
The President of the Tempe Officers Association said Monday that the six Tempe Police officers who were asked to move or leave a Starbucks store in Tempe have met with the East Valley city's police chief and Starbuck's leadership.
Gilbert PD: Suspect in barricade situation dead
Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect is dead following a barricade situation at a Motel 6 in Tempe.
Suspect in barricade situation taken to hospital
Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in a vehicle at a Motel 6 in Tempe. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Bodycam shows Ames' 2018 arrest in Tempe
Newly released bodycam video from Tempe Police shows the arrest of 22-year-old Dravon Ames in October of 2018 while admitting to driving under the influence before crashing his car. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Cory's Corner: Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen in Tempe.
Doctor accused of running 'pill mill' clinic in Tempe
A Tempe doctor is behind bars, accused of running a 'pill mill' - a clinic that profited from over-prescribing opioids to patients. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Citations to be issued for distracted driving in Tempe
If you're driving through Tempe, you better stay off your cell phone as police will begin issuing citations to people violating the city's distracted driving ordinance. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Equipment fire at Tempe Diablo Stadium; spring training game unaffected
Smoke and flames were seen on the field at Tempe Diablo Stadium Tuesday.
Sister of victim in deadly Tempe shooting and crash speaks out, as police investigate case
There are new details on a deadly crash in Tempe a week ago that turned into shooting investigation. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Man fondled woman at ASU's Tempe campus; suspect sought
Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department say they are looking for a man who allegedly fondled a woman at the university's Tempe campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Coyote plays with dog in Tempe neighborhood, sparking concerns
A Tempe resident catches her neighbor's dog making friends with, of all animals, a coyote, which raised some concerns with some people. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.
Protesters gather at city council meeting in Tempe
Tempe's city council was packed to capacity on Thursday night, with many still chanting for justice for a teen shot and killed by police, while some rallied to support law enforcement. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Olmost The Weekend: Innings Festival set to rock crowds at Tempe Town Lake
This coming weekend, a great music festival in town will feature some big names in music. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Olmost The Weekend: Dance festival set to light up Phoenix over the weekend
On Friday and Saturday, 27 artists from across the country will be gracing the stage with fresh moves, at the Breaking Ground Dance Festival. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Drone Zone: Rowing program at Tempe Town Lake
We're heading to Tempe Town Lake for this week's Drone Zone and the competition is heating up for a junior rowing program.