Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Developing

SWAT team surrounds burning home in Tempe

By
Updated  July 18, 2024 4:08pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Smoke is billowing out of a Tempe home on Thursday afternoon as a SWAT team sits outside.

The July 18 incident started as an unspecified investigation in a neighborhood near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive, the police department said at 2:10 p.m.

In SkyFOX video, smoke is seen coming out from the inside of a home that is surrounded by police officers. Firefighters are at the home battling the fire.

The smoke started light and white, but turned dark and thick within minutes.

Although police haven't said what's going on, there is a hostage negotiation team at the scene.

The Tempe Police Department hasn't released information about this yet.

We'll update this story once we know more information.

Image 1 of 5

 

Map of where the investigation is at: