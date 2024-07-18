SWAT team surrounds burning home in Tempe

Smoke is billowing out of a Tempe home on Thursday afternoon as a SWAT team sits outside.

The July 18 incident started as an unspecified investigation in a neighborhood near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive, the police department said at 2:10 p.m.

In SkyFOX video, smoke is seen coming out from the inside of a home that is surrounded by police officers. Firefighters are at the home battling the fire.

The smoke started light and white, but turned dark and thick within minutes.

Although police haven't said what's going on, there is a hostage negotiation team at the scene.

The Tempe Police Department hasn't released information about this yet.

We'll update this story once we know more information.

Map of where the investigation is at: