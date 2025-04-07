Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing this week in Phoenix

Quiet weather will continue throughout the week, thanks to high pressure. Skies will be mostly sunny through Thursday, and temperatures will warm back above average.

The Brief Temps are heating up this week in Arizona. Monday is expected to be the coolest day of the week in the Valley, with a high in the mid-80s. Triple digits are in the forecast later this week.



Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid-80s. The 90s return from Tuesday through Thursday, and we could even see our first 100-degree day of the year in Phoenix on Friday.

Temperatures will be record warm across Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front next weekend will bring some relief from the unseasonable heat.

