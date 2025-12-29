Phoenix officer involved in I-17 rollover crash
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer was not seriously hurt after being involved in a rollover crash early Monday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 29 near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.
Police say the officer's Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over at least once. The officer was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. No one inside the vehicle was hurt.
The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Bethany Home Road is shut down due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department