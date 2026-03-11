White Mountain Apache Chairman sues council to block ‘unconstitutional’ removal

The Brief White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez has filed a lawsuit against his tribal council, alleging they are attempting to remove him from office without due process. The lawsuit claims council members bypassed constitutional requirements and denied requests for evidence or documents regarding the investigation into his ability to serve.



What we know:

Kasey Velasquez filed the lawsuit on March 11, "seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to protect the Tribe’s Constitution, ensure transparency in tribal governance, and safeguard the rights of Apache people now and in the future," according to an official statement.

He is asking Tribal Court to review the council's actions, clarify the law, and ensure officials are acting within the Tribal Constitution's boundaries.

This action is about protecting our Tribe and the rule of law," Chairman Velasquez said. "The Constitution of the White Mountain Apache Tribe was created to protect the voice of our people and to guide our leaders in how we make decisions. When that framework is ignored, it is my responsibility as Chairman—and as a tribal member—to stand up and defend it."

Velasquez claims that the Tribal councilmembers' actions look to bypass constitutional requirements and undermine the will of the White Mountain Apache people.

The filing also looks to achieve transparency in investigations and the decision-making regarding Velasquez's ability to serve, citing repeated requests for documents, evidence, and safeguards that were delayed or denied.

"This is not about politics," the chairman said. "It is about fairness, transparency, and ensuring that the rights of every tribal member—including elected leaders—are respected under our laws."

The backstory:

Allegations of sexual misconduct were first made against Velasquez in June 2025 involving a tribal employee. He is accused of grabbing the WMAT Director of Human Resources Wendy Ruiz from behind and putting his arm around her neck while in his office. Velasquez was placed on administrative leave in August, claiming it was voluntary despite the tribe's vote.

Velasquez’s official statement, provided by his attorney Kathryn Furtado, reads in part, "Today we were informed by the Tribal Special Prosecutor, who was appointed by resolution of the Tribal Council, that they have declined to bring any tribal criminal charges against Chairman Kasey B. Velasquez arising from Ms. Wendy Ruiz’s June 2025 allegations. As you know, the Chairman has always maintained his innocence and has always believed that a full and fair review of the facts would confirm that. Today, he stands vindicated against these false allegations."

What's next:

Velasquez hopes this lawsuit can protect the office of the Chairman and future leaders, saying that if left unchallenged, it could allow future Tribal councils to remove elected officials without constitutional authority or due process.

"This case is about the future of leadership in our Tribe," Velasquez said. "If the Constitution can be ignored today, it can be ignored tomorrow against any Tribal Leader or any tribal member."

Meanwhile, the US Attorney's Office is reviewing the sexual harassment and assault case referred to them by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.