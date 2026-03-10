Man accused of shooting parked cars at north Phoenix mosque

The Brief Michael Dominguez, 30, is accused of firing a pellet gun toward the Islamic Center of North Phoenix mosque on March 7. No injuries were reported during the incident, though several parked cars were struck. Police say Dominguez was found on March 9 and taken into custody.



A man accused of firing projectiles at a north Phoenix mosque has been arrested.

The backstory:

On March 7 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man firing a BB gun at the Islamic Center of North Phoenix mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of a suspicious vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a gun at the mosque.

"The witnesses heard several popping sounds and retreated to safety," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

Police say the suspect got back in the car and continued firing at the mosque, hitting several parked cars. No one was hurt. It was later determined that the weapon fired was a pellet or paintball gun, and not a gun.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say after reviewing surveillance video and analyzing evidence, they were able to identify the registered owner of the suspicious car as 30-year-old Michael Dominquez.

Dominguez was found by police on March 9 and taken into custody.

Michael Dominguez (MCSO)

"Detectives located pellet-style firearms consistent with those used in the incident, along with additional evidence," Sgt. Fernandez said.

Dominguez was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including an outstanding felony warrant.

What they're saying:

"The Phoenix Police Department recognizes that incidents of this nature can cause concern, especially for those who gather at places of worship and other community spaces," police said in a previous statement. "As a precaution, officers will continue increased patrols in the area while the investigation continues. We remain committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all who live, work, and worship in our city, and we thank the community for working with us to keep one another safe."

