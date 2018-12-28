Photo of woman with 'Jesus wasn't vaccinated' shirt goes viral
A photo of a woman with a shirt that reads 'Spoiler Alert... Jesus Wasn't Vaccinated' has gone viral with comments slamming the apparent anti-vaxxer's message.
Man accused of holding teachers hostage at a Phoenix school
Authorities say a man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after he was accused of holding a roomful of teachers hostage at a north Phoenix private school near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
St. Joseph Catholic Church plans to rebuild months after massive fire
It's been two and a half months since St. Joseph Catholic Church went up in flames, and churchgoers are still holding services and plan to rebuild. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
St. Joseph Catholic Church plans to rebuild following destructive fire
It's been two and a half months since St. Joseph Catholic Church went up in flames, and churchgoers are still holding services and plan to rebuild. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mary O'Day
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mary O'Day, leader of the Phoenix, Arizona chapter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) about alleged abuse in the Catholic church.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings as Scottsdale goes to court over Satanic prayers
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings.
Catholic bishop to rain down ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over city
A Catholic bishop is reaching for new heights to save a city wrought with "evil."
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings. Meanwhile, a West Valley city is adding a prayer segment before its city council meetings. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless
As the heat wave continues, one man is trying to make things a bit better for those who are out in the sweltering temperatures. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Teens in the Valley for church youth conference helping others beat the Valley heat
The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days. It's tough enough for people who live here, but thousands of teens are in town, getting their own first-hand experience. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Franklin Graham tells Pete Buttigieg to 'repent' for being gay
Christian evangelist Franklin Graham has taken issue with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg after the presidential hopeful identified as a "gay Christian."
Church volunteers say they are overwhelmed, as more migrants are dropped off by ICE in Phoenix
ICE has dropped off another busload of migrants at the corner where the Greyhound bus station is located in Phoenix. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Phoenix church takes in migrants seeking asylum
A bus full of migrants seeking asylum is arriving in Phoenix on Friday afternoon and are headed straight to a church that's agreed to take them in.
Border activist uses religious grounds to ask for case dismissal
A federal magistrate is mulling a request by a border activist who is using religious grounds to argue for dismissal of the charges against him of harboring immigrants in the U.S. illegally, recent court filings show.
Anti-Muslim sign posted outside restaurant
A restaurant owner in Minnesota is cooking up controversy after posting a message outside his business that reads, "Muslims - Get Out."