Newsmaker Saturday: Mary O'Day video

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mary O'Day, leader of the Phoenix, Arizona chapter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) about alleged abuse in the Catholic church.

Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings video

Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings. Meanwhile, a West Valley city is adding a prayer segment before its city council meetings. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports. 