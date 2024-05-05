Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

St. William Catholic Church parishioners continue mass after massive fire

By
Published  May 5, 2024 5:29pm MST
Religion
FOX 10 Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A west Valley congregation is back together for the first time since a fire destroyed their church.

Even though they're at a new location now, the mission remains the same.

Mass on May 5 for those who attended St. William Catholic Church was very different. On May 1, a massive fire destroyed the longtime church that dated back to the '60s.

It's the place where Maria Lopez has been worshiping for decades.

Parishioners continue mass after massive church fire

"It was like 1982. We walked to that church, we made a procession from the old church to the new church. There were hundreds of people," she said.

Due to the fire, masses are being held nearby at Santa Maria de Guadalupe Mission.

Related

Massive fire destroys Catholic church in Avondale: 'Devastating loss for the community'
article

Massive fire destroys Catholic church in Avondale: 'Devastating loss for the community'

A large fire broke out in the west Valley, destroying a Catholic church near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Parishioners are still finding a way to serve meals to families in need – something they did weekly before their food bank burned down.

"Thanks to Mercy House, who is down the street, they're providing a temporary place where we can go, and what we're thinking is, rather than having to deal with all the food items and where we can store them, we're going to provide, possibly, we're trying to get gift cards," said Alice Samarrik, a lifelong parishioner.

Bishop Eduardo Nevares was one of the first to arrive the morning after the fire. He says the outpouring of support and people wanting to help rebuild speaks volumes.

Fire destroys Avondale Catholic church

A massive fire broke out on May 1 at St. William Catholic Church near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road. No one was hurt in the blaze. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

"This was just a beautiful example of what kind of faith community we have. Yes, it was a tradegy. Yes, it was very sad, but they were still thinking of others," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The church is accpeting donations that will help staff with expenses as the community works to rebuild a beloved sacred space.