Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Monsoon
post
Arizona's monsoon season comes to an end: A look at 2022's wild weather moments
video
A look at Arizona's wild monsoon season
video
With 2022 monsoon season now over, how did the storms impact Arizona's drought?
How to stay safe
video
Experts: Don't let your guard down as monsoon season progresses
Monsoon season arrives: Ways to stay prepared this summer
video
Driving safely in the monsoon
Are you ready? Monsoon season officially kicks off in the Valley
Valley nursery explains how residents can protect trees during monsoon winds
Researcher talks about driver behavior during monsoon season
Flooding a danger during monsoon season for many Arizona residents
video
Keeping your pets safe during monsoon season
Around your home
video
How to avoid being eaten alive during mosquito season
video
How to protect your home during Monsoon Season
video
How to keep the pool clean during monsoon season
Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings
video
Monsoon weather bringing out more bugs in Arizona
video
Monsoon preparedness: Getting your trees ready before the storm
With monsoon season coming, ADOT asks you to pick up your trash
video
Gardening during the monsoon
Monsoon archive
Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
Monsoon storm destroys Florence mobile home
Woman holding onto stop sign rescued during flooding in Arizona
'It's a long road': Gila Bend still rebuilding after monsoon flooding devastated the town
video
'It was very frightening': Video shows how quickly flooding happened in Globe
'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after storms
Crews rescue 3 from vehicle in runoff-swollen Tucson wash
At least 2 dead, 30 rescued after severe flooding in Gila Bend; state of emergency declared
Fire crews rescue Tucson family during monsoon storm
'It was almost like a bomb went off': Monsoon causes tree to fall on a Mesa home
video
Parts of Valley suffer major damage from latest monsoon storm
video
Monsoon damages Phoenix Circle K gas station's canopy
Recaps
video
Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season
video
Monsoon 2019 by the numbers
Is Arizona's active monsoon season helping the decades-long drought?
Monsoon season can be a double-edged sword for wildfires in Arizona