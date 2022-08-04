Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
A collapsed roof at Bashas. (Glendale FD)
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning.
Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak.
When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the roof had caved in.
"A roof collapse occurred inside the store," officials said. "No one was injured & the gas was shut off."
Firefighters believe this may have been caused by the storms.
The store was evacuated and shut down for repairs.
