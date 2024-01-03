Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona missing persons cases - 2024

Missing Persons
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

For missing persons cases from 2023, click here.

Jarrett Pierce

The Phoenix Police Department says 33-year-old Jarrett Pierce was last seen on December 31 in the area of 42nd Avenue and Hatcher Road.

"Jarrett suffers from a medical condition which requires him to take medication on a regular basis. His family is concerned for his welfare and asking anyone with information to contact the police," stated officials.

Pierce is described as 6' 1" tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

Justin Michael Duncan

Justin Michael Duncan, 27, was last seen in the area of 14600 N. 63rd Avenue at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30. He was wearing a black shirt, black hoodie, and black pants.

"Justin is also diagnosed as being autistic," stated Gina Winn of the Glendale Police Department.

Duncan is described as 5' 10" tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you've seen Justin, call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.


 