Crews rescuing hikers on Scottsdale trail: FD

Scottsdale Fire officials say technical crews are at the scene of a rescue involving over a dozen hikers.

The rescue is taking place along the Gateway Trail on the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and fire officials say extra resources have been requested.

"We are getting reports of 13 hikers on the trail and 1 child having severe heat exhaustion," a statement reads. "They reported they are lost and low on water."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates

Where the trail is located