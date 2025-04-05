Expand / Collapse search

Protesters rally at Arizona State Capitol; Costco makes food court changes | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 5, 2025 7:15pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From protesters in Phoenix joining the nationwide "Hands off" movement to Costco changing its food court menu, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 5, 2025.

1. Protesters rally at Arizona State Capitol

Featured

Protesters take to the streets to rally against President Trump, Elon Musk nationwide and in Phoenix
article

Protesters take to the streets to rally against President Trump, Elon Musk nationwide and in Phoenix

Thousands of protesters were in Phoenix to rally against President Trump and Elon Musk's plans for federal programs and threats to democracy and individual rights.

2. Costco makes some changes to its food court menu

Featured

Costco makes some big changes to its food courts: here's the list
article

Costco makes some big changes to its food courts: here's the list

Costco's food courts are popular among its members.

3. New details on suspect in Frisco track meet stabbing 

Featured

Frisco track meet stabbing suspect: ‘I did it’
article

Frisco track meet stabbing suspect: ‘I did it’

The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime. He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.

4. Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into Phoenix home

Featured

Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into a home in Phoenix
article

Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into a home in Phoenix

One man was arrested on multiple charges for driving a car into a house in Phoenix and allegedly assaulting members in the home.

5. Phoenix Police institute curfew at First Friday

Featured

Phoenix Police enforce curfew for teenagers at First Friday after violent incidents
article

Phoenix Police enforce curfew for teenagers at First Friday after violent incidents

Phoenix Police are instituting a curfew for teenagers 17-years-old and lower at First Friday events after recent violent crimes were reported by local business owners.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Low pressure system moves east as temperatures start to climb
article

Arizona weather forecast: Low pressure system moves east as temperatures start to climb

The low pressure system that has been whipping up clouds and moisture will move to the east, bringing a quieter weather pattern in its wake.

Nightly RoundupNewsPhoenixAlerts