Protesters rally at Arizona State Capitol; Costco makes food court changes | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From protesters in Phoenix joining the nationwide "Hands off" movement to Costco changing its food court menu, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 5, 2025.
1. Protesters rally at Arizona State Capitol
Thousands of protesters were in Phoenix to rally against President Trump and Elon Musk's plans for federal programs and threats to democracy and individual rights.
2. Costco makes some changes to its food court menu
Costco's food courts are popular among its members.
3. New details on suspect in Frisco track meet stabbing
The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime. He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.
4. Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into Phoenix home
One man was arrested on multiple charges for driving a car into a house in Phoenix and allegedly assaulting members in the home.
5. Phoenix Police institute curfew at First Friday
Phoenix Police are instituting a curfew for teenagers 17-years-old and lower at First Friday events after recent violent crimes were reported by local business owners.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The low pressure system that has been whipping up clouds and moisture will move to the east, bringing a quieter weather pattern in its wake.