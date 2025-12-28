Man killed after getting trapped beneath car in Goodyear: police

The Brief A man died Sunday morning after his vehicle collapsed on him while working on the car in Goodyear. Police found the victim trapped under the car near 17000 West Yuma Road The death is being investigated as an accident.



A man has died after he was found trapped beneath a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

What we know:

Around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 28, officers conducted a welfare check in the area of 17000 West Yuma Road in Goodyear.

At the scene, police found the man trapped under the vehicle. Preliminary information revealed that the man had been working on his car when a jack failed, causing the vehicle to collapse.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not revealed.

What's next:

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

