Goodyear police: Non-verbal teen with autism left on hot bus for 3 hours
Goodyear police say charges have been filed against a bus driver after a non-verbal teen autistic teen was left inside a bus for several hours.
I-10 shootout bodycam video released
It was a wild chase down Valley freeways on New Year's Eve that ended with police shooting a serial bank robbery suspect. Now, a look at the incident from the officers' viewpoint is available, as Goodyear Police officials released hours of body camera footage of the chase and shooting. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Goodyear teacher sentenced to 20 years for abuse
A former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.
Goodyear Police: Suspect dead after attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand
Goodyear Police officials said a male suspect is dead following an attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand Wednesday night.
Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives following shoe design flap
The City of Goodyear was celebrating after the West Valley city put the finishing touches on a deal with Nike, but now those plans might be in jeopardy due to outrage over another Nike story making headlines.
Goodyear Police arrest three in connection with January robbery
Goodyear Police have arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery in January.
5th annual Rescue Roundup at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear
Cory's Corner: Chewy.com fulfillment center in Goodyear
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out chewy.com's fulfillment center in Goodyear!
Cops on Campus: Police substation set up at school
An elementary school in Goodyear launched an innovative partnership with police right after the Sandy Hook mass shooting. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Orbis flying eye hospital has stopover in Goodyear
A world-famous hospital paid a visit to the Valley on Friday. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
CAUGHT IN CAMERA: Teens trying to break into cars in Goodyear
What home surveillance cameras capture while most of us are sleeping can be amazing. In Goodyear, a camera managed to catch an organized group of people cruising a neighborhood and targeting unlocked cars. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Goodyear charter school closes; parents notified by e-mail
The Bradley Academy in the west Valley apparently closed overnight, and parents were notified by e-mail. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Goodyear PD: Desert Edge High School student arrested for having explosive devices
Goodyear Police Department are investigating after a Desert Edge High School student brought and planned to detonate an explosive device on campus.
City of Goodyear saves Christmas, helps family that fell on hard times
Several valley families are going to have a wonderful Christmas this year thanks to employees from the city of Goodyear. They teamed up to help deliver presents to families in need, including one family who recently fell on hard times.
Christmas bear saved: Woman returns sentimental decoration
With Christmas just weeks away, many Valley residents have their decorations all set up and that includes one family in Goodyear. A Christmas bear was stolen from their yard, but this story has a happy ending after all. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Kidnapping victim and suspect from CA spotted in AZ
What started as a kidnapping case out of California is now under investigation here in Arizona. The suspect and victim were spotted in the West Valley over the weekend. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
MONSOON 2017: Storms battered Goodyear area where many homes saw damage
On Friday night, a monsoon storm ripped through the west valley, causing a lot of property damage.
MCSO investigates deputy-involved shooting in Goodyear
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an deputy-involved shooting that happened at Dysart and McDowell Roads. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Cory's Corner: Goodyear police celebrate 'Christmas in July'
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey went to the Phoenix Children's Hospital where Goodyear police are bringing presents to kids for "Christmas in July."