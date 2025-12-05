The more the merrier: Goodyear home's yard filled with holiday inflatables

The Brief A Goodyear family's front yard is filled with inflatable displays this holiday season. The homeowner estimates he has about 200 inflatables on display. "Every year we just keep adding stuff," said Colin Spickler.



Forget the usual holiday displays! A Goodyear family took holiday decorating to a point where the sheer volume of inflatables has swallowed the entire front yard.

What we know:

The motto "the more the merrier" is an official holiday motto at the Spickler house in Goodyear.

"Every year we just keep adding stuff, so I think there was just like one or two the first year," said Collin Spickler.

To say Spickler's house is decked out for the holidays is a bit of an understatement. The homeowner said he's lost count of how many inflatables are actually out there, but he thinks the number is around 200, filling their front yard with holiday spirit.

"My boys love Star Wars," Spickler noted. "My wife kind of likes the Minions."

The yard is filled with a little something for everyone.

"The little kids, they get all excited and there’s things like Bluey, which I have no idea about Bluey—my kids are all grown—and all the kids seem to think it’s the greatest thing in the whole wide world," Spickler said.

Local perspective:

It’s not just a passing sight for neighbors; it's become a destination.

"We were actually going the other way and he was like, 'I want to go see it.' So we came over here so he could take a look at it," said Armando Hernandez.

Tammy Aschenbrenner also praised the display, noting, "Just the amount and the different kinds. He has Star Wars and Peanuts, and he has everybody there."

The only thing bigger than the holiday spirit might be the electric bill that arrives on Jan. 1.

"I’m going to guess it’s probably going to be about $1,500," Spickler estimated. "I think that’s usually what it was last year for the December bill."

It’s a price the family says they’ll happily pay to give the neighborhood a big dose of holiday magic.

"Nothing says Christmas like Santa Claus riding a dinosaur?" Spickler joked.

What's next:

The family says it takes about two to three days to set it all up, but they take it down in a day right after Christmas.