Phoenix firefighters bring presents to young hospital patients in "Christmas in July" event
Christmas came early for some young patients at several Valley hospitals, as Phoenix firefighters delivered some presents, thanks to some special donations. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon
Andrew Suggs plays the national anthem on his electric guitar in the Grand Canyon.
Trump calls America's story ‘the greatest political journey'
President Donald Trump celebrated the story of America as "the greatest political journey in human history" in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy but cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump
A reality TV host at heart, President Donald Trump is promising the "show of a lifetime" for the hundreds of thousands of revelers who flock to the National Mall every year on the Fourth of July . The tanks are in place for the display of military muscle, and protesters are ready to make their voices heard.
Arcadia holds 23rd annual Independence Day parade
People in one Arcadia community kicked off Independence Day with a parade. They've been doing this for 23 years - it's festive and has a small town feel.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Celebration of Freedom in Mesa
Fox 10's Cory McCloskey reports.
4th of July celebrations kick off in Maryvale
4th of July celebrations began early in the Maryvale area of Phoenix. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Peoria introduces sensory room for Fourth of July
Fourth of July celebrations are great fun - big crowds capped off with a fireworks show. The City of Peoria is doing something new this year for those who don't do well with big crowds or loud noises.
People urged to be vigilant to prevent drownings during the 4th of July weekend
While there is no season for drownings, it is especially important to be alert around the Fourth of July holiday because so many people use the pool. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Fire official talks about fireworks dangers
The 4th of July is just days away, and conditions are ripe for fires around the state. FOX 10's Kari Lake and Kristy Siefkin spoke with John Whitney, Deputy Chief of Scottsdale Fire Department, on the dangers.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King
How did people enjoy the day, remembering the legacy of Dr. King? FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Taking a look at taking vacations
Coming off the holiday season, vacation may be the last thing on people's mind, and a new survey says that's not all too uncommon. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Those new year's resolutions
With the new year also brings the annual making of new year's resolutions, but according to research, we are just days away from the end of these resolutions. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Olmost The Weekend: Downtown Pedal Around event scheduled for Sunday
With Christmas just days away, what better way to get into the holiday spirit than dressing up in your most festive wear, and hitting the town? FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Flying out of Phoenix for the holiday season
For the holiday season, it's not just roads that are expected to be packed. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up with the Jones: How the Valley is preparing for the holiday season
It's no secret that Arizona is not exactly a Winter Wonderland, but when you step outside, do you wish you were surrounded by more holiday decorations? FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Olmost the Weekend: Tolmachoff Farms
FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo takes us to a Valley pumpkin farm where you can really get into the Halloween spirit!
Workers prep for Glendale Glitters event
It may be the "dog days of summer," but it's not too early to be thinking about the holidays and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the West Valley. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Olmost the Weekend: Celebrating Christmas in July
In between the heat and the active monsoon weather, it has been a long week. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo will show you how to celebrate the winter holidays in July, in this week's edition of "Olmost The Weekend".