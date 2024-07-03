Thousands of illegal fireworks seized by Mesa Police as part of enforcement operation

article

Officials with Mesa Police have announced some of the results they have achieved from a recent fireworks enforcement operation.

The operation began on June 24.

"Within that week, Mesa police officers along with Mesa Fire Inspectors began to inspect firework sale locations and proactively investigate illegal firework sales," read a portion of the statement.

On June 27, Mesa Police say one of their officers pulled a car over for making a wide right turn, and saw "illegal fireworks in the open truck bed as they approached."

Wilbur Rabago (Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

"The driver was identified as 18-year-old Wilbur Rabago. Rabago admitted to having the fireworks for sale and hoped to sell them for $1,000," police wrote.

In a separate incident on the same day, Mesa Police say their officers got in touch with a person who was selling illegal aerial fireworks that were housed in Chandler.

"A search warrant was granted, allowing officers to enter the storage containers believed to have the fireworks inside. Officers found nine shipping containers, 40 feet in length, containing 2,147 boxes of illegal fireworks," police wrote. "The fireworks were stacked on 95 pallets and took four semi-truck loads to move, and are estimated at over $1,000,000."

Residents can report illegal firework activity by calling Mesa Police's non-emergency number at (480) 644-2211, or e-mail them at FIREWORKS@mesaaz.gov. In cases of emergency, people can call 911.

Other illegal fireworks bust took place in recent weeks

This is not the first time in recent weeks that police made a crackdown on illegal fireworks. On July 2, we reported that Chandler Police confiscated almost $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a vendor along Chandler Boulevard. On June 25, we reported that Glendale Police seized several hundred pieces of illegal fireworks in four different locations within the West Valley city.

"The amount of fireworks confiscated was enough to fill four pickup truck beds," Glendale Police said at the time.