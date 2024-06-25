Truckloads of illegal fireworks seized ahead of 4th of July: Glendale PD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale Police officials say an operation on June 24 resulted in officers seizing up to several hundred pieces of illegal fireworks.

In a statement released on June 25, police say the fireworks were found in four different locations within Glendale.

"The officers and detectives working this project worked tirelessly to identify people and businesses who were selling the illegal fireworks. Once a person or business was identified as selling these illegal fireworks, those fireworks were seized," read a portion of the statement. "The amount of fireworks confiscated was enough to fill four pickup truck beds."

Police did not give an exact figure on the number of arrests that were made, but did say that they have submitted misdemeanor charges against those accused of selling the illegal fireworks.

City officials urge fireworks safety

During a news conference on June 25, police reminded people to play it safe around fireworks.

"We want to show the public how dangerous these fireworks can be, and we need to enjoy them in a reasonable and responsible manner," said Sgt. Wade Kamman with Glendale Police.

"Just like we don't want you to drink and drive, we don't want you to drink and set off fireworks, because that's when accidents happen, and that's when bad judgment happens," said Kyle Borg with Glendale Fire.

Besides fireworks, police also reminded people to not fire guns in the air. Such acts became illegal after the June 1999 death of 14-year-old Shannon Smith. She was killed in her backyard by a bullet that was fired from a mile away.

"Since then, our lawmakers in this state have made it a felony to fire a gun in the air or city limits with recklessness or negligence," said Sgt. Kamman.

Glendale Police also say they can easily track down where gunfire is coming from.

"We also have technology to help us locate people that are firing guns off in our city limits called the Shot Spotter," said Sgt. Kamman. "[It] takes the sound of a gunshot, and can triangulate the position of the gunshot, so we can send officers to investigate that crime."

