Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 17

All they want for Christmas is a win. With two games left in the season, the Arizona Cardinals will look to end a seven-game losing streak on Sunday.

Last week in their final home game of the season, the Cardinals fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 26-19.

This week, Arizona faces Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

America’s Game of the Week

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to square off with the Buffalo Bills in a game of two playoff teams with still a lot to play for in a phenomenal late-season contest.

Buffalo and Philadelphia clinched playoff spots, but both have their sights set on moving up in the bracket for higher spots with the tournament starting in January.

Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks take center stage as Eagles QB Jalen Hurts takes on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is once again having an MVP-caliber season and has Buffalo one game out of claiming first place in the AFC East.

Hurts and the Eagles' offense have been inconsistent this season but showed signs of improvement in the past two weeks. This unit flourishes when running back Saquon Barkley gets 20-plus rushing attempts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are factors in the passing game to apply pressure to a tough Bills defense led by edge rusher Joey Bosa.

On the flip side, Allen likely must deliver another heroic performance against a formidable Eagles defense featuring Jalen Carter that can attack the quarterback rushing four, while throwing in diverse blitz packages to stymie offenses.

Bills running back James Cook must be a factor in the game plan to not only slow down the Eagles D but take pressure off Allen to have time in the pocket to find his weapons on the edges in receiver Keon Coleman and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

Buffalo is favored in this game, according to FOX Sports, but in this battle of evenly matched teams, neither outcome would be much of a surprise.

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 17 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders: 11 a.m. MST (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: 2:30 p.m. MST (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: 2:30 p.m. MST (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: 6 p.m. MST (Peacock)

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders: 2:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.