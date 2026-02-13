Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates

By and
Updated  February 13, 2026 8:26am MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nancy Guthrie: Search for mom of "Today" host enters Day 13

Nancy Guthrie: Search for mom of "Today" host enters Day 13

It's been nearly two weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

The Brief

    • Investigators are entering the 13th day of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Catalina Foothills home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has requested that residents within a 2-mile radius provide any surveillance footage from the time of her disappearance.
    • Guthrie’s family has issued social media pleas for her safe return and expressed a willingness to pay a ransom following reports of notes demanding payment in Bitcoin.
    • Authorities briefly detained and released a man after a tip suggested his eyes matched those of the suspect seen in Nest doorbell footage. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward in the case.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Feb. 13 marks the thirteenth day in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Friday latest updates

8:11 a.m.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

Related

Nancy Guthrie disappearance case puts spotlight on cryptocurrency tracking
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance case puts spotlight on cryptocurrency tracking

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has drawn attention to the role of cryptocurrency in kidnappings following reports that her alleged captors are demanding payment in Bitcoin.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

As crews continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are also asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance video for anything unusual. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more, from Tucson.

Just one person has been detained in the case as a court-ordered search warrant was executed, but he was released shortly after. Authorities had received a tip that the man's eyes matched the eyes of the suspect seen in the Nest footage recovered from Guthrie's doorbell camera.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

Related

Nancy Guthrie: FBI identifies 'Ozark Trail' backpack as key clue in search
article

Nancy Guthrie: FBI identifies 'Ozark Trail' backpack as key clue in search

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and has released a partial suspect description, identifying a man carrying a black "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" seen in doorbell camera footage.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Nancy GuthrieMissing PersonsPima CountyNews