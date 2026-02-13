Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates

The Brief Investigators are entering the 13th day of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Catalina Foothills home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has requested that residents within a 2-mile radius provide any surveillance footage from the time of her disappearance. Guthrie’s family has issued social media pleas for her safe return and expressed a willingness to pay a ransom following reports of notes demanding payment in Bitcoin. Authorities briefly detained and released a man after a tip suggested his eyes matched those of the suspect seen in Nest doorbell footage. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward in the case.



Feb. 13 marks the thirteenth day in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Friday latest updates

8:11 a.m.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Just one person has been detained in the case as a court-ordered search warrant was executed, but he was released shortly after. Authorities had received a tip that the man's eyes matched the eyes of the suspect seen in the Nest footage recovered from Guthrie's doorbell camera.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen